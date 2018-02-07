Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Grand Opera House Summer Youth Project

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Belfast’s Grand Opera House where auditions are taking place for The Wizard of Oz, the Theatre’s Summer Youth Project.

The Summer Youth Project, Northern Ireland’s largest youth theatre production, is looking for talented young performers aged 10 to 18 to bring to life all the characters and songs from the much-loved MGM movie.

Now in its eighth year, the Summer Youth Project runs from Sunday July 15 to Sunday July 29 with the young performers rehearsing for ten days before giving five public performances on the historic Grand Opera House stage.

Could you or someone you know fill Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers, or perform as her trusted companions - the Tin-Man, Scarecrow or Cowardly Lion? Or perhaps you could play a marvellous Munchkin or an outstanding Ozian? Register your place now to audition by visiting goh.co.uk/education. Download a registration form and return to the theatre by Monday February 12 at 5pm.

Auditions will take place on Sunday February 18 and Saturday March 10 at the Grand Opera House.

The cost to participate in the Summer Youth Project is £195 per person, payable after the audition stage. A limited number of bursaries towards participating in the project may be available for successful candidates.

The project also seeks the assistance of young people aged 16 to 18 to work with the Grand Opera House stage crew, bringing together lighting, stage set and sound, learning all about what it takes behind the scenes to present a show on the scale of The Wizard of Oz.

Featuring many famous musical numbers including Over the Rainbow, We’re Off to See The Wizard, and Ding, Dong The Witch is Dead don’t miss your chance to take part in this unforgettable Summer Youth Project.

This production, which is presented by arrangement with MusicScope and Stage Musicals Limited of New York, runs from Thursday July 27 to Saturday July 29. Tickets for the production are priced from £23.25 - £15.75 and can be booked at goh.co.uk.