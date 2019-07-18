Community Rescue Service Fun Day

The Community Rescue Service in Coleraine are holding a Family Fun Day on August 11 at 5 Somerset Road, Coleraine.

The day starts of at 12noon and will be filled with lots to do for all the family.

There will be a party bus, lots of bouncy castles to suit all ages, barbecue, tombola, climbing wall, penalty shootout, dog show, craft stalls, George Best lorry, shake ‘n’ shimmy and lots more.

The dog show will be at 1pm and with six categories to join, it will be a barking success.

Registration for the dog show is now open in The Community Rescue Service in Coleraine and is £5 per dog.

Organisers are still collecting raffles prizes and cakes and buns. If you would like to help or donate goodies please contact Hazel on 07731438391.

There are also limited spaces for craft stalls so why not bring your beautiful items along.

For any further details please call Hazel.

Thank you for supporting The Community Rescue Service - saving lives in your community.