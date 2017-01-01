Coleraine Times

Coleraine scheme reducing diabetes-related amputations by 90 per cent

News

Judge orders that Rottweiler is put down after two attacks

News
This World Cancer Day the Public Health Agency has urged the public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer.

NI public urged to be aware of symptoms on World Cancer Day

Health
School mates plan Anfield tribute for Reece

News

Donal’s delight for Harry’s Shack

News

Unanimous vote for 0% district rate increase

News

Beauty of Northern Ireland highlighted in exciting new campaign

News
The Foyle Bridge.

Search resumes along the River Foyle

News
Rhys and his mum Annette. Pic by Stephen McLean.

Rhys returns home after Boxing Day blaze

News
Coleraines Ian Parkhill is relishing Saturday's Irish Cup encounter with Tobermore United. Photo Aidan OReilly/Pacemaker Press

IRISH CUP: Bragging rights at stake as Coleraine host Tobermore

Football
Tobermore United goalkeeper Matthew McGraw is looking forward to Saturday Irish Cup tie with Coleraine.

Tobermore in safe hands with local stopper McGraw

Football
Ballymena Academy captain Alexander Clarke

SCHOOLS’ CUP: Dalriada and Ballymena Academy meet in derby fourth round tie

Sport

We are all hungry for success says Johns

Football

Cairns leaves the Toon after defeat

Football

Jamie and his magic touch in front of goal

Football

Racers’ charity football match raises £10,000 for Children’s Cancer Unit at RVH

More Sport
Toblerone

Shoppers instantly know when products are shrunk

Offbeat
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
'Jedi Jim' (left) and Dr Leah Totten (right). Could you be the next NI contestant to impress Lord Sugar?

TV: Applicants wanted for BBC show The Apprentice

Arts
American troops on the march in Northern Ireland in 1942. (archive photo)

Over-paid and over here, GIs were warned: ‘Never mix it with locals’

Lifestyle 1
Superstar DJ Fatboy Slim poses with a Coleraine police officer who was on duty during his gig at Kelly's nightclub. INLT-05-700-con

Fatboy Slim ‘eats, sleeps, raves, repeats’ with Coleraine PSNI

Offbeat
Police pictures of the search for a 'wanted male' in the Coleraine area. INLT-04-716-con

Police deploy dog and air support units during search for wanted male in Coleraine area

Crime
Smoke billlowing from the rear of the premises. INCR 04-750-CON

Coleraine fire may have been started deliberately

Crime
Millburn ‘suspicious activity’ warning issued by police

Millburn ‘suspicious activity’ warning issued by police

Crime