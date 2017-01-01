Coleraine Times

Local dance troupe, Innova, perform live at Glasgow Tattoo

News
�/Presseye.com - 56h May 2016. Press Eye Ltd - Northern Ireland DUP East Londonderry candidates Maurice Bradley, Adrian McQuillan and George Robinson at the last Assembly elections. Mandatory Credit Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com

DUP announces East Londonderry candidates

News

Walking away from ‘suspicious’ vehicle at army based led to police call

News
‘Good Samaritan’ act leads to drink-driving ban for Ballycastle man

News

Father and son are claimed in court to be ‘top brass’ in criminal gang

Crime

One in 20 women has gone for 10 days without washing their hair

Business

How to ask your boss for a pay rise

Business
Paul Givan with with Billy Kennedy, chairman Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club. File pic. INBM 05-701-CON

£20k to establish new Motorsport Taskforce

News
A ride-on replica of Cars' Lightning McQueen has been tipped as one of 2017's top toys - despite costing a whopping �200

Top toys to hit the shelves in 2017

Offbeat
Former Derry City and Coleraine midfielder, Ruaidhri Higgins. (�INPHO/Cathal Noonan)

FOOTBALL: Former Derry and Coleraine star to link up with Dundalk

Football
Johnny Stewart was on target for Portstewart on Saturday.

Super Ports see off Lisburn Distillery

Football
Coleraine's Eoin Bradley. Mandatory Credit Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com

Eoin recovering well - Kearney

Football

SCHOOLS’ CUP: Friends and Coleraine share the spoils

Sport

RUGBY: Draw made for Danske Bank Schools’ Cup fourth round

Sport

IRISH LEAGUE: McGonigle at the double to give Coleraine the win at Ballinamallard

Football

McLaughlin named in squad for Wales warm-up fixture

Sport
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
'Jedi Jim' (left) and Dr Leah Totten (right). Could you be the next NI contestant to impress Lord Sugar?

TV: Applicants wanted for BBC show The Apprentice

Arts
A full English breakfast

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Whats on
American troops marching to their quarters. 1942

Do you remember the arrival of the US Army?

Lifestyle
Father and son are claimed in court to be ‘top brass’ in criminal gang

Crime
Chef accused of sending a ‘message of a menacing character’ electronically

News
Smoke billlowing from the rear of the premises. INCR 04-750-CON. PICTURES MATT STEELE/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Temporary accommodation for Polish family following Coleraine blaze

News
editorial image

Man under ‘death threat’ stole alcohol ‘to compensate for row’ with girlfriend

News
Man broke into ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened to strangle her

Crime
Coleraine stonemason Tony Kneeland. INLT-03-701-con

Coleraine stonemason’s heart of gold

News