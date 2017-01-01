Coleraine Times

‘Drug addicts’ battered pensioner - court told

The Gymnastic Dance Group of Coleraine Grammar perform at the schools open night. INCR2-17 001BW

Bad weather doesn’t deter Coleraine Grammar Open Night participants

Ulster Scots broadcasting training

Belfast City Airport is seeking north coast ‘foodies’

Exhibition to focus on Holocaust

Man jailed for three months for criminal damage to door

Causeway Coast Home to ‘most epic view’

Loreto College Year 12 students Sian Donaghy and Donal Close, who received a Special BT Award for Best Project from Northern Ireland at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Loreto’s successful scientists!

Some of the participants from across the Northern Trust area who are taking part in 5 Steps to Well Being training.

Are the January blues real? Let CRUN help you

Gary Dunlop pictured at the Ulster Grand Prix last year at Joey's.

Joey’s Bar MCC team put plans in place for 2017

Pacemaker Belfast 14-1-17 Coleraine v Portadown - Danske Bank Premiership Coleraine's Brad Lyons celebrates his goal during today's game at Coleraine Showgrounds, Coleraine. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

IRISH LEAGUE: Bradley injury mars Coleraine win

Coleraine's Eoin Bradley scored a hat-trick against Carrick Rangers in the Irish Cup.

IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine’s striking options boosted ahead of Portadown clash

Ten out of ten for Glebe Rangers Old Boys

Coleraine swimmer lose in the Forest Feast AquaSprint Junior Swimming League

Ballymoney First progress in Towsn Cup with deserved win over Lisburn

IRISH LEAGUE: Co. Antrim Shield venue confirmed

Harkin wants to make the most of this opportunity

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran promises live shows in Belfast in 2017

Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back

Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Lisburn woman Jennifer Morrow who will take part in a new TV show called The Big Painting Challenge. Photo: Ed Miller/PA Wire

Northern Ireland woman takes part in new BBC1 show The Big Painting Challenge

Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin.

The camp Caped Crusader and Happy Days of Fonzarelli and Cunningham

Lisburn woman Jennifer Morrow who will take part in a new TV show called The Big Painting Challenge. Photo: Ed Miller/PA Wire

Northern Ireland woman takes part in new BBC1 show The Big Painting Challenge

A little genius

Five ways to make your child a creative genius

Portrush Primary School Principal, Carwyn Guy pictured with Maureen and her daughter Louise.

Portrush pupils say sad goodbye to Maureen after 60 years service

The Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Denis Desmond CBE, The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Alderman Maura Hickey Jean Caulfield M.B.E High Sheriff County Londonderry 2017, Damian Heron outgoing High Sheriff.

Castlerock’s Jean is new Co. Londonderry High Sheriff

The bus slid across the road this morning. INBM 03-800CON

School bus slides across road in wintry conditions

Woman who kicked nurse in stomach at Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital is jailed

David Boulton. INCR 03-800CON

Police concerned for safety of missing man

Man’s jail term for assaulting paramedics is overturned on appeal

