Coleraine Times

Accused of imprisoning

News

Appeal following screwdriver robbery

Crime
Smoke billlowing from the rear of the premises. INCR 04-750-CON

From wedding rings to boxing rings: Irish League star weds in Las Vegas

News

Our Prom is award winning

News

UK’s largest Lego event coming to Northern Ireland

News

Father and son are claimed in court to be ‘top brass’ in criminal gang

Crime
The PSNI are urging parents to be more aware of what their children are looking at online

Who is befriending your children

News
Coleraine's Gareth McConaghie with Ards' Carl McComb Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

IRISH LEAGUE: Six of the best for Coleraine as they see off Ards

Football
The new Mr and Mrs McKeown at the little white wedding chapel

Carl Frampton with the world title belt.

BOXING: Frampton vows to bring belt back to Belfast

More Sport
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been rested for the FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wigan on Sunday

SOCCER: A look ahead of the fourth round of the FA Cup

Football

Coleraine are clear at the top

Sport

Lauren helps Northern Ireland to Portugal win

Football

IRISH LEAGUE: Kearney determined to keep run going

Football

Game Angling Seminar in Coleraine

News
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
'Jedi Jim' (left) and Dr Leah Totten (right). Could you be the next NI contestant to impress Lord Sugar?

TV: Applicants wanted for BBC show The Apprentice

Arts
A full English breakfast

American troops on the march in Northern Ireland in 1942. (archive photo)

Over-paid and over here, GIs were warned: ‘Never mix it with locals’

Lifestyle 1
The original railway line remains in the Auschwitz- Birkenau prison camp. Picture Gavan Caldwell

Beginning of the end of Hitler was not soon enough for Auschwitz victims

Lifestyle
Smoke billlowing from the rear of the premises. INCR 04-750-CON. PICTURES MATT STEELE/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Temporary accommodation for Polish family following Coleraine blaze

News
BRICKLIVE will take place in Belfast in March.

Man broke into ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened to strangle her

Smoke billlowing from the rear of the premises. INCR 04-750-CON

