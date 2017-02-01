Academic Success at CGS

Coleraine Grammar School are very proud that three of our year 14 pupils were recently offered places at some of the most prestigious universities in the world.

Grace Carson has received an offer to read Modern and Medieval Languages at Caius College, Cambridge. Emma McCaughern has received an offer to read Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Balliol College, Oxford. Lastly, Hannah Scott will go to American Ivy League university, Princeton, to major in Economics. She has been offered a place on the Princeton student athlete programme and will row with the Princeton Woman’s Crew.

These pupils are to be hugely congratulated for their hard work and effort that has contributed to securing these offers. All these pupils underwent rigorous selection processes involving interviews and submission of their work. Places at these universities are sought after by the most capable students in the world and to have been successful in such a competitive field is an outstanding achievement.