Adopted woman asks Times readers for help tracing photos of birth father

Tracy Roberts from London is desperately trying to track down photos of her birth father, since discovering that he sadly passed away two years after her birth.

Tracy, who was adopted in 1966, was born to Mrs Jean Margaret Rosentreder (nee Seabrook) in Catford in south east London.

She sadly learned after a previous appeal that her father passed away two years after she was born, without ever knowing she existed.

However, through DNA she was led to Dervock in County Antrim, and has researched her cousins back to Ballymoney.

Tracy is now hoping to track down photos of her dad which she would ‘love to have.’

Whilst she has chosen not to publish her father’s identity, she has urged readers to get in touch if they recognise the following description.

Known as ‘Big Josey’ at the time of his death he was a souvenir trader and travelled frequently.

Army records describe him as 5’7” tall, with brown/green eyes and brown hair with a birth mark on his left thigh.

He was also a keen football player and played for many teams in the local area.

If you know who Tracy is talking about, or would like to confirm the name, contact tracyandrew79@yahoo.co.uk.