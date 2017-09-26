Anniversary charity evening

Aghadowey couple Raymond and Anne McKeeman recently celebrated 50 years of marriage with a party in the Royal British Legion clubrooms in Ballymoney.

The big-hearted couple used the happy event to raise a fantastic total of £1,800 for the Renal Research and Education Unit of Antrim Area Hospital.

Anne and Raymond are congratulated by their grandchildren and family.

The renal unit was chosen as Anne and Raymond wanted to say thank you to the consultants and nursing staff there who cared for Anne for five months in 2016.

Speaking of the ceili evening which family and friends enjoyed in RBL Ballymoney, Mr and Mrs McKeeman said: “We would like to thank family and friends - some of whom travelled from Scotland to attend - who were with us on the evening.

“We would like to thank them for their support through prayer and practical help during what has been a difficult period in our lives.

“We would also like to thank all those who donated so generously and to the family and friends who helped with the catering of such a delicous buffet. Many thanks also to the friends who could not attend but still donated so generously.”

Anne and Raymond cutting their 50th anniversary cake with friends.

Thanks were also offered to Elizabeth Kerr Brown who supplied the entertainment and made the evening so successful. Gratitude was also expressed to the staff and committee of Ballymoney RBL for the use of the facilities.

Photographs kindly supplied by Trevor Doey.