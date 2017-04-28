Art success for Loreto student

A student from Loreto College Coleraine has won a Special Merit Award in the 2017 Texaco Children’s Art competition.

Corey Cassidy, who is a Year 10 student at Loreto College, won his Special Merit Award in Category G of the competition, with an entry entitled Ocean Madness.

Corey was congratulated on this tremendous achievement by Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, on behalf of all the staff and students of the College. He and his parents have been invited to attend an official Prizegiving Ceremony in May at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin.