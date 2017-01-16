Bad weather doesn’t deter Coleraine Grammar Open Night participants

Amidst the snow flurries last Thursday evening, Coleraine Grammar School hosted a busy and lively Open Night on the Lodge Road site.

The numbers of visitors were not curtailed by the inclement weather and over 1000 people arrived throughout the course of the evening to tour numerous classrooms and attend talks from the Headmaster.

The Gymnastic Dance Group of Coleraine Grammar perform at the schools open night. INCR2-17 001BW

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a swing band playing and singing in the Assembly Hall. After this, Prefects and Year 13 pupils escorted groups of the visitors on guided tours of the school, stopping at various classrooms to participate in some of the following: in Chemistry there were exploding marshmallows, in History there were Suffragettes campaigning for votes for women and model trenches being built.

In Home Economics there were warming mugs of soup or nutritious smoothies on offer, in the English department, pupils had made bookmarks for our guests and the Media department demonstrated how to use photoshop effectively, in PE there were gymnastics displays and rugby ball throwing competitions. All subject areas showcased a wide variety of activities throughout the course of the evening. Once the tour was over, the Friends Association were on hand to provide teas, coffees and traybakes.

On Saturday, January 14, pupils and parents were invited in to see the sports facilities on the Castlerock Road. The morning started with a talk from the Headmaster in the assembly hall before visitors were invited to see the swimming pool.

The tour progressed to the gym where badminton was taking place and then they were transported to the sports hall where the Y8 rugby teams were training. Those who braved the elements stopped to watch the U13 rugby team playing Royal School Armagh on the way down to the 1st XV pitch where the senior team was also playing. Our guests were then invited to try out the rowing machines in the boathouse and watch the squads out on the water.

Thanks to all who attended.