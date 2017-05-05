Body of whale located by Coastguard

Coleraine Coastguard Team had a busy day on Tuesday after they were tasked to investigate the report of a whale on the rocks east of Portstewart. This came hot on the heels of another incident further round the coast involving a family pet.

On arrival at the scene near Portstewart, the Coastguard team located and photographed the deceased mammal which was approximately 12 feet long and partially decomposed.

The details were then passed by the Coastguard to the Receiver of Wreck, an official who administers law dealing with wreck and salvage. The Receiver subsequently liaised with the council to arrange for the animal’s disposal.

This call out came shortly after both Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to the cliffs west of Dunluce Castle, following a report that a dog had fallen from the cliff top, and that the owner might put himself at risk attempting a rescue.

The Coastguard Teams rigged rope rescue equipment and made ready to descend the cliff face. However, it was soon realised that dog was no longer alive and was floating away from the base of the cliff.

Portrush Inshore Lifeboat were then despatched to the scene and were guided in by the Coastguard Team. The body of the dog was then recovered and returned to its owners at Portrush Harbour.

This sad incident is a reminder to all dog owners that cliff tops are dangerous places for an excited pet, and that keeping your animal on a leash is the only sure way of avoiding an unfortunate incident.

If your dog does go over the cliff, phone 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard