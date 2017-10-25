£1m US investment creating 15 new jobs on north coast

A new tech company has announced 15 jobs for the north coast having recently secured £1m from private US investors.

Zymplify, which is located in Portstewart, is due to commence its expansion immediately to fill the new positions.

At Portstewart promenade making the announcement on 15 new jobs for Zymplify is Raj Kapoor current investor with Steve Lesser Boston-based new investor and centre is Michael Carlin CEO Zymplify .

The roles, according to the marketing automation software firm, will be of great benefit to Northern Ireland, securing long term careers as part of the development plan for ‘ZymplyGurus’.

The knowledge-based positions are focused on enhancing the customer support, marketing and software development areas of the business.

Michael Carlin, CEO of Zymplify, said: “With our recent investment and additional support from InvestNI, we are announcing 15 new jobs and we are ready to start the recruitment process as quickly as possible.

“Zymplify has already secured a very talented team of staff, many of which are graduates and from the north coast, but we are ready for expansion and opening new positions and opportunities which range in qualifications and expertise.

“We believe these new knowledge-based jobs are the first of many, but right now I we aim to fill these positions within the next couple of months.”

Steve Lesser, a private investor from the US, commented: “we are investigating other ways to attract future talent to Zymplify. The interest from SMEs in securing our product has been steadily increasing as they become aware of what we can deliver.”

Both Michael and Steve believe that the marketing automation space has proven to be very fast growing world-wide and that Zymplify has already become part of that growth.

Steve continued: “We are very excited about the combination of the feature rich platform along with the high-quality skillset of the Northern Ireland workforce.

“It shouldn’t be too long before we are able to fill these new positions and continue Zymplify’s development.”

Go to http://d36.co/12vgT for details of the new positions.