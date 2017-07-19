Spectacular launch for Auld Lammas Fair

A spectacular seafront fireworks display will herald the start of this year’s Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle (August 28 and 29).

In a new addition to the programme, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is organising a pyrotechnics show on Sunday, August 27.

Traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday in August, the fair’s sights and sounds make it a must-see experience. And as the build-up to the two-day experience continues to grow, the main event will be preceded by a packed weekend of attractions.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “The Auld Lammas Fair holds a very special place in the hearts of many people in Ballycastle, and it is part of the fabric of the town. As a council we are committed to its on-going development, and I’m looking forward to enjoying this year’s event.”

In Fairhill Street, there will be an enhanced agricultural experience, including the traditional horse trading area which the fair is renowned for. Quay Road playing fields and part of the seafront will be transformed into an amusement zone with thrill-seeking rides, including the landmark vintage-style Big Wheel. There will be entertainment on the festival stage, with Irish dancing and traditional music.

The Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will be open for three days at the seafront - Sunday, August 27 and both fair days. On August 26, the traditional heavy horse show will be held in Sheskburn Car Park, followed by a parade through the town centre. For more information about the fair go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.gov.uk