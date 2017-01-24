Calor bursary for Portrush’s Jacob

The New Year got off to a great start for Foundation Degree student Jake Sammons when he received a substantial bursary from Calor.

Jacob is a horticulture student from Portrush and has just started first year on his course programme.

This Calor bursary was among those awarded by major agri-food and horticultural organisations to Higher Education students studying at Greenmount Campus CAFRE.

Speaking at the Awards Presentation Ceremony, Martin McKendry, Director of CAFRE, thanked the industry representatives for their generosity and willingness to support young people entering higher education within the sector.

He told the large gathering of sponsors, parents and students: “I am delighted to acknowledge the commitment of our industry to the education and training of the managers and leaders of the future through the provision of bursaries.”

Horticulture student Jacob received his bursary from Mark McClements of Calor.

Congratulations, Jacob!

