CAN’s Causeway Bazaar Christmas Special is coming!

CAN (Compass Advocacy Network) will be hosting their next Causeway Bazaar Handcrafted and Vintage Fair, Christmas Special at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, on Saturday, November 25.

The Fair will have over 30 stalls from across Northern Ireland, exhibitors will include local photography

and art, landscape prints, locally produced food, jewellery, clothing, furniture, felt accessories,

handmade home wares and much more.

Clare Cushnahan, Project Co-Coordinator, said: “Our aim with this event is to raise the profile of CAN and to also bring together like minded crafters and those involved in up cycling, recycling and social enterprises in the Causeway area.

“If you like handcrafted items or are looking for some unique, quirky or vintage gifts, this is the event for you!

“The fair also gives CAN social enterprises the opportunity to showcase their crafts and products and

provide an insight to the work that they do.”

All proceeds from the door go to support local people with learning difficulties involved in CAN projects.

CAN’s work is all about inclusion, helping people be a part of their local community.

Only £2 at the door (kids free). Doors open from 10am- 3.30pm. Proven to be an excellent event, not to

be missed!

For more information please call (028) 2766 7775 or email info.cancan@compasspeople.org