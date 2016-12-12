Claire Sugden MLA thanks posties for first class service

Thanking local postmen and women for a first class service at Christmas.

Claire Sugden said: “I was delighted to continue one of my favourite Christmas traditions - visiting Coleraine Delivery Office. I called in early to see postmen and women who were already hard at work, sorting through piles of mail to make sure that everyone gets their Christmas post on time.

Claire Sugden MLA meeting with delivery office staff to offer her support during the busy period running up to Christmas.

“Amid the hustle and bustle, staff took time to chat about work and their plans for Christmas, while I provided energy food in the form of mummy Sugden’s famous mince pies.

“Staff work hard all year round to make sure mail reaches its destination. This is especially appreciated at Christmas, Royal Mail’s busiest period. It was great to have the opportunity to show my appreciation for the service, particularly as 2016 marks 500 years of Royal Mail.

“Remember the last recommended posting dates for Christmas are Tuesday 20 December for second class, Wednesday 21 December for first class and Thursday 22 December for special delivery.”