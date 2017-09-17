Coleraine derelict fire investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a derelict property in Long Commons area of Coleraine during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fire was reported to police at around 4.45am and is being treated as deliberate.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident, or who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 353 17/09/17.