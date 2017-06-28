Council launches guide to planning events and festivals

Are you a member of a community or voluntary group and would like more information on planning festivals and events?

Council has launched a new guide providing groups with practical information on how to organise, promote and manage the process.

The guide will provide practical tips and information on how to deal with issues such as health and safety, insurance and how to handle the media.

Organising events can be a tedious task, and it is hoped that this guide with its range of contents can help structure the process in an easy and effective manner.

A copy of the guide can be downloaded from Council’s website at www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

For further information, or to request a hard copy of the guide please email community.development@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk