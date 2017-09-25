Escaped prisoner caught

Police in Coleraine say they have apprehended a prisoner who escaped during a visit to Causeway Hospital last night (Sunday, September 24).
Victor Kennedy, 40, made off from prison staff during a visit to Causeway Hospital, the PSNI say.
Inspector Frank Smyth said: “The 40-year old had been taken to hospital by prison staff for treatment to an arm injury when he made off from them at approximately 10:45pm.”
Police have thanked the public for their assistance.
