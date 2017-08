Three men have been released in connection with the murder of Ballymena man Brian McIlhagga.

The men aged 33, 34 and 49 were arrested in the north Antrim area yesterday.

Commenting on the investigation, a police spokesperson said: “Three men arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Brian McIlhagga in January 2015 and a shooting in March 2015 have been released unconditionally.”