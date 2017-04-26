Police investigate theft of motorbike

Police are appealing for information after a motorcycle was stolen during the early hours of April 25.

It is understood the bike was stolen during a burglary in the Limavady area on Tuesday, April 25.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “It’s quite rare and it is an old racing bike.

“If you have seen this motorbike or have any information in relation to this theft, please contact police on 101 quoting 218 25/04/17.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”