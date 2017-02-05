Police seize £7000 in cash during Portrush drugs operation

Police have seized around £7000 in cash and arrested a man following a “proactive drugs operation” in Portrush.

Sergeant Michael O’Loan of Coleraine Neighbourhood Team stated that follow-up house searches were conducted by local officers, supported by the PSNI’s dog section.

Anyone with information relating to this incident or other drug activity is asked to contact police or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.