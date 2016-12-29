Portstewart man remanded in custody

A man with a Portstewart address was remanded in custody when he appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 29.

Kelvin James Kane (22), of The Promenade, appeared in the dock wearing handcuffs and the court heard two warrants were executed on him on December 28.

A defence lawyer said there was no application for bail and his cases were adjourned to sittings of Coleraine Magistrates Court and Antrim Court.

No further details were given in court but the Court Service later confirmed a number of charges regarding August 11 this year.

Kane is accused of breaching a traffic sign; driving without a licence; taking a Volvo vehicle without the consent of the owner; failing to stop for police between Millburn Road and the Riversdale area in Coleraine; absence of insurance and obstructing police.

The cases were adjourned to January 13 and January 16.