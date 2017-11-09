Thieves target new housing development

Police are appealing for information following thefts from properties in the Lisderg Gardens area of Portstewart.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime between the evening of Tuesday, October 31 and the morning of Wednesday, November 1, but details were only made public by the police today.

Constable Bruce said: “This site is a new development and four of the houses were broken into and a gas boiler removed from each. A quantity of power tools were also removed from the site.

“I would ask that anyone with information contact 101, quoting reference 605 01/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”