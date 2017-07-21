CSSM returns to Ballycastle

Sunday, July 30 will see the return of CSSM to Ballycastle. With crowds of children, games, songs, bible stories, drama, craft and so much more, CSSM brings vibrance and excitement to the town of Ballycastle. Everything is totally free and all young people from 4 - 18 years are welcome.

Come along to Ballycastle Presbyterian halls on Sunday evening at 5pm and pick up a registration form and get a taster of what will be happening throughout the week.

Starting on Monday, the main events will run three times each day with an array of activities for children and young people.

11:00 – 12:15 - CSSM Live (Primary) or Teens Big Breakfast (Secondary); 2:30 – 4:30 – Afternoon Sections – 4 age groups; 7:30 – 9:00 – Evening Sections (6yrs+)

CSSM is organised by Scripture Union and is run by a team of 45 enthusiastic volunteers from all over Northern Ireland. The main aim of CSSM is to connect with children and young people as we make the Bible come alive. This year we will be thinking about Jesus being our superhero in a way that is full of fun and highly engaging.

For more information follow us on Facebook or Instagram: www.facebook.com/pages/Ballycastle-CSSM or contact us if you have any questions: hannahrjess@gmail.com