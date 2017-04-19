End of Term Awards for all

On the final day of term Dalriada School held it’s traditional end of term assembly in the John Armstrong Hall to recognise the achievements of pupils and to award Colours.

The results were:

HOCKEY AWARDS

Senior Colours: Alice Dunlop, Alice Jamison

Zoe McDowell Cup - Captain’s Choice Elle Kirgan

Karen Strong Cup Most Improved Senior Player - Natalia Rygielska

Maureen Barkley Cup Greatest Contribution to Defensive Play - Laura Henry

McCurdy Plate Player’s Player of the Year - Sara Jamison

Jane Robinson Cup Greatest Contribution to Hockey - Tara McConaghie

Gillian McCurdy Cup and Senior Colours Top Senior Goal-Scorer - Cara Telfer

RUBGY AWARDS:

Junior Colours: Peter Bailie, Josh Brennan, Aaron Gervais, Kane Hunter, Adam Jackson, Peter McConaghie Oliver McLeod, Patrick Steele

Senior Colours: Timothy Marshall, Curtis Pollock

Brent Tweed Shield (Season’s Top Try Scorer) - Thomas Hunter

Sean McLean Cup (Season’s Best Goal Kicker) - Patrick Elliott

Rodney Gregg Cup (Players Player of the Year) - Griffin Phillipson

The Ravenhill Cup and Senior Colours (Most Improved Player) - Matthew Mulligan

Elza Margrain Award (Outstanding Commitment to Training) - Matthew Kennedy

Robin Kenny Shield (Greatest Contribution to Rugby Football) - Dennis Posternak

The Lynch Rugby Cup (Season’s Top Junior Try Scorer) - James McCormick

FOOTBALL:

Senior Colours: Peter Minihan

Representative honours for table tennis: David McCaughern

Junior colours for dance: Olivia Baker

UKMT intermediate maths challenge: A group of talented Year 12 Mathematicians took part in the UK wide Maths Challenge on February 1. Certificates were awarded as follows:

Bronze awards: Ethan Buick, Patrick Carson, Thomas Clark, Emily Crutchley, Oliver Doyle, Daniel Duffy, Jonathan Feeney Levi Irwin, Zoe Lundy, Sean Madden, Olivia Mullan, Joshua McAuley, Daniel McCollum, Samuel McIlmoyle, Jack McIlrath, Nathan Phillipson, Milenka Rygielska, Carter White, Christine Wilson.

Silver awards: Jonathan Boggs, Adam Campbell, David Dysart, Jill Huey, Catherine McKee, Kai McKirgan, Mary Parkash, Henry Ross, Adam Taylor, Imogen Thompson

Gold awards and Best in school Adam McWilliams, Alicia Cooke, Mark Crawford (Adam and Alicia were both invited to take part in the next round of the competition)

MILLENNIUM VOLUNTEERS:

Congratulations to Hannah McCurdy and Rachael Wilson for achieving their 200 hours community service certificate. Last month both girls attending the ceremony in Belfast City Hall to be presented with their certificate and to be recognised as some of the top volunteers in Northern Ireland.

Senior colours for community service: Hannah McCurdy, Rachael Wilson

Senior colours for best buddies: Cara Dorrans, Nicole McMullan, Alice Skelton, Kirsty Wallace

Junior colours for best buddies: Alicia Cooke, Grace Fawcett, Megan Schofield

Music honours: Hannah Baxter, Leah Cassells, Robyn Maddox, Anna Nicholl, George Peden, Mark Simpson, Michael White

Senior colours for drama: Erin Hennessey, Charis Nevin

UK ‘ Big Bang’ young scientist and engineers competition: Runner up - James Hancock

STEM senior colours - Caolan McKendry

DEBATING:

Society President Certificate - Benedict Anslow

The Arguendo Cup & Winners Certificate - Ben Kidd

The Wreath Cup & Winners Certificate - Ben Webb

Latin club certificate winners: Peter Forde, Joseph Hassan