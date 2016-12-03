Search

Festive market at Flowerfield

If you like your Christmas gifts to be handmade, unusual or beautifully original then come along to Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart, where for a fourth year the popular Christmas Craft Market and Exhibition is open.

The market is a showcase for local craft makers and artisans. Choose from ceramics, accessories, glass, decorative art & jewellery to name but a few tempting goodies.

The Centre offers plenty of free parking with no admission charge, and the market is now open daily Monday to Saturday, until December 20.

On Friday, December 9 come along to a free Christmas floral demonstration by Jennifer Mitchell. Starting at 11.00am, Jennifer will demonstrate seasonal floral arrangements and give some tips on the same. Tea & Coffee with shortbread will be offered compliments of the house.

The Flowerfield Christmas Market and Exhibition opens each day, Monday – Friday 9.00am-5.00pm and on Saturday from 10.00am -3.00pm