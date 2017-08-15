First auction of season at McAfee’s Ballycastle

The local auction season kicks off in Ballycastle this Friday (August 18) with McAfee’s first sale of the new season in The Basement Rooms at Ann Street.

It’s a really good sale with a real mix of items, good quality antique furnishings, mixed with a selection of more modern pieces, the clearance of several properties from Ballymena to Londonderry.

“There has been a lot of Interest in this sale since first advertised,” said Gerry McAfee, “probably due to the large variety of items on offer, right through from restoration pieces, old and modern right up to the many pieces of period furniture, just ready for placing into your home, and all things in between, and of course there is an even larger variety of collectibles.”

Among the many pieces included are two superb longcase clocks, one of them the more traditional longcase in a nice inlaid mahogany case, and the other a very nice brass faced longcase with cylinder chimes, both clocks are in excellent condition, and sit side by side with a mix of fine mantle and other wall clocks including a very nice gilted metal mantle clock under dome.

Table and chair sets, display cabinets, dressers, sofa, Sutherland tables, telephone table, an Ercol corner settee, a 3 piece Wade dining room and other dining room suites, are also included as are a superb heavily carved mirror backed sideboard, and other pieces of oak including a very nice oak monks bench.

Pine and other pieces of bedroom furniture are also included as are kitchen table and chair sets, occasional tables, armchairs and other easy chairs, two seater metal framed settee etc. etc.

There are also all types of collectibles including brass, crystal, silver plate, staffordshire, tea and dinner sets, ruby, porcelain etc.

Among the outside lots is a very old message bike, a horse drawn seeder, old weights, creels, oil lamps, kettles, a good metal end garden bench, a very good drop leaf wooden patio table and 6 chair set, power mower, strimmers, etc etc.

Viewing commences on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 August from 3-5pm and 7-8.30pm and day of sale from 3.30pm – start of sale at 6.30pm

Further details and enquiries from McAfee Auctions on 028 276 67669