Game Angling Seminar in Coleraine

The Honourable The Irish Society Game Angling Seminar was held in the Lodge Hotel last week.

It was well attended by members of angling clubs from the Lough Neagh/Lower Bann catchment and also the Foyle catchment area.

Pictured at The Honourable The Irish Society's Game Angling Seminar in the Lodge Hotel on Tuesday 24th January are; Sam Andrews, John Gillan, Ken Whelan, Director of Research Atlantic Salmon Trust, Gary Lamont, and Gary Lavery, Angling NI Active Clubs Co-ordinator.

Speakers from DAERA, Loughs Agency and the Atlantic Salmon Trust gave an up to date overview of game angling issues in the region and further afield.

These included Seamus Connor, Chief Fisheries Officer, DAERA Inland Fisheries; Dr Richard Kennedy, AFBI Bushmills; John McCartney, Director of Conservation and Protection, Loughs Agency; Professor Ken Whelan, Director of Research, Atlantic Salmon Trust; Gary Lavery, Angling NI Active Clubs Co-ordinator; Mark Patterson APGAI on the Hatchery in the Classroom project.

Edward Montgomery, The Honourable The Irish Society said: “All the speakers gave a very detailed account of the issues and challenges affecting fishing today in our rivers and Loughs.

“We are delighted to have reintroduced our angling seminar after an absence of some years and hope that fishermen across Northern Ireland will have found it thought provoking and useful. My particular thanks go to our excellent speakers for giving up their time to come and speak to us.”