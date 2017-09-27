REVEALED: Life expectancy in your area

The life expectancies for men and women living in the 11 local council areas of Northern Ireland have been revealed.

The information was published in a report by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on Wednesday.

The facts and figures contained in the report are for 2013-15.

The average life expectancy for men and women living in Northern Ireland during this time was 78.3 and 82.3 years respectively.

The council area with the lowest average life expectancies was Belfast with 75.9 years for men and 81 years for women.

The council area with the highest average life expectancies throughout Northern Ireland was Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council with 79.9 and 83.3 years for men and women respectively.

MALE life expectency by local council area (2013-15):

1. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council - 79.9 years.

2. Causeway Coast and Glens - 79.5 years.

3. Ards and North Down - 79.4 years.

4. Mid-Ulster - 79.3 years.

5. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 78.8 years.

6. Newry, Mourne and Down - 78.7 years.

7. Antrim and Newtownabbey - 78.6 years.

8. Mid and East Antrim - 78.5 years.

9. Fermanagh and Omagh - 78.4 years.

10. Derry City and Strabane - 77.3 years.

11. Belfast - 75.9 years.

FEMALE life expectency by local council area (2013-15):

1. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council - 83.3 years.

2. Mid-Ulster - 83.2 years.

3. Causeway Coast and Glens - 82.8 years.

T4. Ards and North Down - 82.7 years.

T4. Mid and East Antrim - 82.7 years.

5. Fermanagh and Omagh - 82.5 years.

T6. Newry Mourne and Down - 82.4 years.

T6. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 82.4 years.

7. Antrim and Newtownabbey - 82 years.

8. Derry City and Strabane - 81.7 years.

9. Belfast - 81 years.