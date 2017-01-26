Icarus Theatre Collective present Hamlet

Icarus Theatre Collective’s Hamlet will be playing at the Riverside Theatre on February 8.

Icarus Theatre Collective presents their sexy, bloody and fast-paced tour of Hamlet. This gripping ensemble reimagining embraces Shakespeare’s brutality and amplifies the exhilaration and violence of one of the greatest plays ever written.

Shakespeare’s most iconic and challenging play tells the tale of young Prince Hamlet avenging his father’s death and fighting the new King who stole his throne.

Using Shakespeare’s original words, Icarus invites us to encounter the text in a new way. Blending traditional and physical theatre with an original musical score, this muscular production brings to life some of literature’s most vibrant language and characters in a way you’ve never seen before. This is Shakespeare for the Game of Thrones generation.

Tickets are vailable from the theatre box office by visiting http://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/boxoffice. For more information on the Icarus Theatre Collective go to: www.icarustheatre.co.uk/shows/hamlet2017