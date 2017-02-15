Irish Bronze Medal for Boys Yr8 swimming team

After a very successful Ulster Schools Swimming Championships with Coleraine Grammar School winning both of the Year 8 boys relay races, a team of boys travelled to Dublin’s National Aquatic Centre for the Irish Schools Finals.

However, three weeks before the competition, one of the team members, Archie Block, broke his toe so had to be replaced by Sam McFarlane. These four boys, Matthew Curry, Harry Hughes, Lewis Fleming and Sam McFarlane, have been training hard both in the school pool on Fridays and with their respective swimming clubs.

And their hardwork paid off, when they came home with a bronze medal in the medley relay with all of the boys preforming particularly well with a four second improvement on their winning time from the Ulsters. They also beat many of the top schools from Republic of Ireland.

Unfortunately, they narrowly missed a further bronze medal when they were fourth on the freestyle relay despite an improvement of over five seconds on their winning Ulster time.

Meanwhile Matthew Curry, who had achieved a silver in Ulster, only just missed an Irish bronze medal by 0.3 sec in the individual breaststroke event to finish up fourth overall in Ireland. Lewis Fleming also came 15th in the individual freestyle race despite 1.72sec improvement in his bronze medal winning Ulster time.

Congratulations to all four boys who all swam personal best times over the weekend to achieve these outstanding results.