It all adds up for Loreto maths students

A team from Loreto College took first place in the Northern Ireland heat of the UK Mathematics Trust Senior Team Mathematics Challenge on Friday, November 17.

The Further Mathematics Support Programme in partnership with the UK Mathematics Trust organises the Senior Team Mathematics Challenge. The competition is sponsored by Rolls-Royce plc.

The STMC, for Year 12, Year 13 and Year 14 students, tests mathematical, communication and teamwork skills.

The team members, who were accompanied by Mrs Martina Mackle to the competition, which was held in

Rockport School, Holywood, were: Molly Brennan (Year 14), Callum Johnston (Year 14), Conor Kelly (Year 13)

and Joseph Mullan (Year 13).

The team members, Mrs Mackle and Head of Mathematics Miss Leanne Martin were congratulated on this

magnificent result by Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College.