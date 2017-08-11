Let’s break Liam’s silence

The Giant’s Causeway Flute Band are holding a special parade on Thursday, August 23 at 7.30pm for a very brave little boy.

Liam McCallum was nine years old when he suffered life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the Toberdoney Road near his home in Liscolman back in January.

The parade will depart the Castlecatt Road at 7.30pm sharp and the organisers are asking for a massive turnout of both bands and spectators as they are raising money for the Liam McCallum Recovery Fund.

When the accident happened Liam was rushed to the Causeway Hospital before being airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery in a bid to save his life. Although now home, his family are battling to get him their football mad son the very best treatment to help him walk, talk and play football again.

“Liam’s accident happened on January 10 at 4.10pm that’s when our lives changed and I thought I lost my wee boy forever,” explained his mum Natasha.

“Liam spent six weeks in intensive care fighting for his life. He had severe brain damage and swelling to the brain which meant he had to have part of his skull removed to release the pressure. That was the hardest 48 hours of our lives.

“My wee man battled through and on the fourth week Liam opened his eyes and by the sixth week he was able to come off the ventilator.

“He’s was then transferred to the Paul ward where the hard work really started. Liam had to learn to control his muscle tone, something he is still working on.

“He’s had a fantastic team working with him in the hospital from physios to occupational therapists and consultants. We have also been working with a speech therapist on his communication skills which he does through his eyes and slight nods.”

Liam, now 10-years old, returned to his family home in Liscolman on July 11 and his parents Natasha and Ali continue to do everything they can in their power to help their son progressive every day.

“Liam returning home has been fantastic,” added his mum. “He has a great team of physio and OTs working hard to keep the wee man’s muscles strong so hopefully we will see Liam walking and playing football again.”