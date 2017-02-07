Lets inspire our wellbeing

UUSU has joined with leading local wellbeing charity Inspire, the new name for Niamh, to become an ‘Inspiration Point’ for wellbeing in your local community.

The Inspiration Point campaign is part of the charity’s overall aim to broaden its reach, Inspire wants to ensure that everyone has access to information about mental health and wellbeing and is aware of where to access this information.

Unfortunately there is still a stigma that surrounds mental health, by providing easily accessible information in high traffic public venues, we hope to reach even more people than before.

Throughout the year, the charity will regularly update the information within the Inspiration Point stands to focus on a range of themes across all aspects of life, form ageing to motherhood, sports to rural life.

As a supporter of the campaign, UUSU is making a pledge to have available for all students information that they can access and to work with Inspire to promote the charity’s vision of wellbeing for all.

To find out more about how you can enhance your wellbeing and to see the full list of inspirational partners for this campaign go to inspirewellbeing.org