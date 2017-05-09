Loreto kids raise £6,000 for Trocaire

The annual Trócaire collections and fundraising took place throughout Lent at Loreto College Coleraine, with all form classes and year groups coming up with interesting initiatives to raise money alongside traditional use of Trócaire boxes in classrooms.

An amazing total of £6000 was raised by the entire school community in the course of Lent.

Loreto College Year 8 students during a Tr�caire fundraising activity.

With water as a theme, sixteen capped water canisters were made available for classes to complete laps around the hockey pitch. This proved an effective way of getting the Trócaire message across as well as raising funds through sponsorship. Mrs McCool’s 10E form class and Mrs McGreevy’s 8D class took part in a water relay race in late March, which proved to be a really enjoyable event.

Mr Conroy, meanwhile, took his Year 10 form class on a walk, but laden with water canisters so the pupils experienced, even briefly, the discomfort of carrying water a long distance. Miss Galbraith, Ms Kirby, Ms Mullan and Mrs Close also involved their form classes in the Water activity.

Year 13 raised £385 at their Trócaire coffee morning while Mrs Mellon and her form class 14D introduced the Lucky Stars draw, gathering great interest with exciting prizes and raising a wonderful £690.

Congratulations also go to Mrs McGoldrick, Mr Loughran, Miss Flannelly and Mrs Mellon whose Year 14 Form classes raised a wonderful £366 at their coffee afternoon, facilitated by the Year 14 Group RE teachers.

Mrs Lorraine McCool, Social Justice Co-ordinator at Loreto College, paid tribute to all the staff and students of the College for their generosity, dedication and determination in raising this magnificent total for Trócaire during the Lenten season.