Man hospitalised after attack by masked males in Articlave

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Rockmount Gardens in Articlave during the early hours of Wednesday.

Shortly after 1.30am it was reported that a number of mask men forced their way into a house in the area and assaulted the male occupant.

The man, aged in his 40s, sustained injuries to his arm and leg as a result of the incident and remains in hospital receiving treatment. It is believed the suspects made off in a waiting car.

Detective Sergeant Wallace is appealing for anyone who has information about this incident, or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact detectives in Coleraine Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 51 of 18/01/17.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.