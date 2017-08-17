More sponsors on board for Airwaves 2017

Air Waves Portrush enjoys a reputation as the largest free air show on the island of Ireland.

It attracts huge numbers of thrill-seeking visitors thanks to its family friendly atmosphere, air displays and ground entertainment.

With visitor numbers of around 200,000, it is also an attractive proposition for the business community who recognise it as a platform for networking and raising brand awareness with a range of consumers.

Since its inception 16 years ago, its success has attracted sponsors from the local business community and beyond who recognise the benefits of being associated with such a prestigious event. Its reputation was enhanced by research conducted by Sheffield Hallam University last year, which confirmed its economic impact amounted to £2.35m. This compelling evidence proves its benefits to the local area and the business community.

Organisers at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council would like to acknowledge those who are supporting this year’s event, including Tourism Northern Ireland, The Adelphi Portrush, Barry’s Portrush, B&E Security Systems, CP Hire Ltd, City of Derry Airport, Invest Northern Ireland and Ulster Gliding Club.

In more recent years, they have been joined by Morelli’s and Lynas Foods. This year, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to unveil a number of new sponsors: Arbutus Catering, JP Corry, Portrush Atlantic Hotel, RAFBF and Invest NI. All of these businesses and organisations will now enjoy benefits of being associated with such a huge public event and the exposure it offers.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “As a Council, we are delighted to be working alongside these businesses and organisations. It takes a significant amount of resources to deliver this high profile event, without any cost to our visitors, and the input of our sponsors is crucial to this. We are indebted to all our sponsors for their contributions, and I personally hope they will benefit from the exposure their businesses will enjoy from their association with Air Waves Portrush.”

This year’s event offers a packed two day programme of air and land based activities on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3. The ever popular Red Arrows will perform on both days, with a host of other memorable flying displays and not-to-be missed attractions on the ground. As the event’s educational aspect continues to grow, the STEM village returns along with a range of exhibitors offering careers advice and information.

To keep up to date with latest event information go to www.airwavesportrush.co.uk