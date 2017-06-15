Mother Theresa Holy Relic for Loreto

The Holy Relic of St Teresa of Calcutta will be in the Loreto Convent Chapel on Saturday morning, June 17 between 10am and 12 noon.

A spokesperson said: “This is a very special privilege for Loreto College and the Loreto Community in Coleraine. We invite all school families and friends of the College to visit the Chapel, and of course we extend an invitation to our Summer Celebration Coffee Morning in the Convent House.

“We look forward to welcoming parents of current and future students, former students and friends of the College to our last event of the 2016-2017 academic year, to celebrate the successes of the year and the much-anticipated Summer ahead.”