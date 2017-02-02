Natasha wins at Hospitality and Tourism awards

Natasha McClelland from Coleraine and a former pupil of the Northern Regional College is celebrating double success after the Ulster University’s Department of Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

Natasha, who graduated with a BSc (Hons) degree in Consumer Management and Food Innovation won both the Suki Tea Food Policy Award and the Consumer Council (NI) Award.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Professor Una McMahon-Beattie, Head of Department, said, “In conjunction with our industry partners, the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management is delighted to celebrate and recognise the excellenc: of our students.

“Following the success of the 2016 NI Year of Food and Drink the focus on this sector remains strong and as such provides an excellent opportunity for our graduates to maximise its legacy. We are confident that the skills and practical knowledge gained during their time at the Business School has prepared them very well to forge successful careers in the hospitality, tourism and agri-food sector.”

A total of 10 major awards were presented. Sponsors included Consumer Council (NI), Da Vinci’s Hotel, Northern Area CIMA, Suki Tea, Origin Digital, Hastings Hotels, Tourism NI, Special Olympics and Hospitality Ulster.