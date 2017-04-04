NI first for Kilrea’s eco kids

Kilrea Primary School has just been awarded its ninth Green Flag from Eco Schools NI and is the first Primary School in Northern Ireland to achieve this!

The pupils, staff, governors and parents are immensely proud of this achievement and all have contributed to the environmental activities within the school.

The children are involved at every level through curricular study across every age group on aspects of water, litter, waste, recycling, healthy living, energy saving and global issues.

The pupils, under direction from the Eco Committee, are also involved in on-going projects such as recycling clothing, paper, ink cartridges and uniform, planting and maintaining vegetables, encouraging wildlife including hedgehogs, bees and butterflies and general maintenance of the grounds – flower pots and beds, willow area, polytunnel, pond and wildlife garden.

Each year the Eco Committee also supports good causes such as Water Aid and Fairtrade and takes part in initiatives such as Power Down Day and the Big Spring Clean.

None of this would be possible without the support of the parents, former staff members and local community members who regularly come into school to help.

Mrs Claire Anderson, Eco Coordinator, and Mrs Karen Stinson, Principal, are keen to express their thanks to all involved – the pupils who serve every year on the Eco-Committee, the staff in school who continue to embed environmental issues into their teaching and to the parents and friends of the school who help keep and enhance the grounds.

Here’s to Flag Number 10!