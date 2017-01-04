Nicola co-hosts new Ulster Scots series

Ballymoney lass Nicola Clyde is making her first foray into presenting as she co-hosts a new three part Ulster Scots series on BBC2.

Filmed at Brownlow House in Lurgan, Music Night at Brownlow will capture the variety and scope of the music that is Ulster Scots with the first programme airing on Sunday, January 8 at 10pm.

Nicola normally works behind the camera for a TV production company in London and is an Ulster Scots speaker and along with Eilidh, they will introduce acts

from both Ulster and Scotland.

In the first programme Killycoogan Accordian Band, which was regarded as the best accordion band in the province at the time and is still regarded as one of the all-time best bands, featured with William Hill (Ballymena), Emma Colgan (Kells) and Valerie Quinn (Ballymoney) all former members of Killycoogan band coming back together for the show.

Also appearing on the first show was the Kellswater Flute Band with Rachel Lutton on Violin. Rachel played Ashen Farewell accompanied by the Kellswater Flute Band of which she is a member. This is a band where many generations of the same family play and Rachel Played at the Belfast tattoo last September.

Programme two airs on Sunday, January 15 BBC 2 at 10pm featuring Sontas, a 10 piece band from the North west who reformed for the show. Sontas have built up have teamed up with members from the Churchill Flute Band to play Holly’s Air.

In the final programme of the series Alan McPhearson from Cullybackey and Ross Hume from Antrim will play a set of tunes on the lowland pipes. They join Eilidih Patterson from Londonderry who sings a Burns song.

Eilidh is a singer songwriter who co-presents with Nicola Clyde, she will be singing a Rabbie Burns song ‘Ye Banks and Breas’.