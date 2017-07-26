Packing success for Brian O’Neill at Loughry College

Brian O’Neill, Process Technician at Kerry, based in Coleraine, County Antrim has good reason to feel proud.

He not only graduated with a Diploma in Packaging Technology from the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), Loughry Campus, but was also awarded the Encirc prize for the highest marks in the Diploma. As part of the course, Brian completed a research project which aimed to optimise the packaging used for food service cheese slices.

Brian who attended the diploma on a part-time basis at Loughry, has a multi- dicipline role within the global food business. In addition to providing packaging technical support to the Kerry group, he is also is responsible for identifying opportunities to improve packaging performance within the Coleraine plant. On his recent achievement, he commented: “Kerry has been so supportive, not only of staff skills development, but also carrying forward suggested packaging improvements within the Coleraine factory. I’m doubly gratified not just with this award but also that my project led to improved efficiency of the packaging wrapping lines within the Coleraine plant.”

Brian admitted: “Returning to education was daunting at first but the combination of factory based delivery sessions and support from all the lecturing staff at Loughry was the ideal way to develop my understanding of packaging material properties.”

For further information on packaging courses available at Loughry Campus, please contact mary.ireland@daera-ni.gov.uk or visit CAFRE’s website www.cafre.ac.uk.