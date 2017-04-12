Portrush and Causeway make Lonely Planet

A major, 12-page article showcasing Northern Ireland and its superb food and innovative producers appears in the latest edition of a popular travel magazine in Great Britain, profiling the destination to more than 44,000 readers – or potential GB holidaymakers for Northern Ireland.

Tourism Ireland in London invited writer Gabrielle Jaffe and photographer Andrew Montgomery to visit Northern Ireland last summer.

The resulting article appears in the May edition of Lonely Planet Traveller magazine, under the headline “Field & Shore”, and features wonderful images of Portrush Harbour, St George’s Market, White Park Bay, the Walled City Brewery and the Giant’s Causeway.

It describes the “new generation of food producers who are drawing the best out of its epic-worthy landscapes” – mentioning people like Will and Allison Abernethy and their award-winning butter, Philip and Helen Troughton of Armagh Cider, Barbara and Stuart Hughes of RubyBlue Spirits, Peter Hannan of Hannan Meats, Dara and Ciara Ó hArtghaile of Ursa Minor Bakehouse and Dave and Leona Kane of Broighter Gold.

Tourism Ireland continues to highlight the wonderful culinary offering of Northern Ireland, building on the legacy of our special Year of Food and Drink in 2016. The organisation is promoting Northern Ireland as a destination for some of the best food, drink and hospitality on offer for visitors anywhere.

Julie Wakely, Tourism Ireland’s Deputy Head of Great Britain, said: “Publicity is an important element of our overall promotional programme, helping to raise awareness through the GB media of the many things to see and do on a holiday in Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted with the extensive coverage in the latest edition of Lonely Planet Traveller magazine.

“It’s a really great way of showcasing Northern Ireland to a large audience of potential holidaymakers in GB – helping us to spread the word about its superb food and, of course, what makes a holiday in Northern Ireland unique and truly memorable.

“Our message is that Northern Ireland is a superb choice for ‘foodies’ for a holiday or long weekend break.”