Probus take a Headhunter tour

Coleraine Probus Club recently welcomed guest speaker Alan Devers for a talk about ‘Headhunters’.

Much to the members surprise, this was not about lost tribes in far away jungles, nor was it about corporate management practices, it referred to a unique railway museum and barber’s shop in Enniskillen.

The Headhunters barber shop can be found above a chemist shop in Darling Street, and the railway museum on that floor and the one above. Both remarkable establishments rely on the endless enthusiasm of brothers Gordon and Nigel Johnston for them, a true labour of love. This is inspired and led by Selwyn Johnston BEM. Needless to say, there are also a team of dedicated volunteers that help to keep everything running, and without whom the museum couldn’t keep going.

Enthusiasts of steam and the bygone age of rail that once criss-crossed the North and West of Ireland, will find a treasure trove of memorabilia within the museum. Alan gave the members a photo tour of some of the collection. This ranged from station signs and rail carriage destination plates, down to small items like uniform caps (a surprising variety of these!) and timetables. There were also images of many railway lamps of differing size, a collection of signal clocks and a superb array of oil paintings, water colours and original photographs from many years ago.

Alan gave a brief look at some of the visitor favourites - the DIY ‘stoking a boiler’; the ‘Rail Bicycle’ - two connected cycles with railway wheels (a particularly difficult peddling job that!) and the wide range of railway crockery from the dining cars.

All the museum’s splendid collection has been put together from items rescued (or family treasures given) that had once been part of the many local stations, now long since closed. Apart from Enniskillen - which closed in 1957 - there were memories from other stations, Kesh, Pettigo, Bundoran Junction, Sligo, Ballyshannon and so many more.

Alan rounded off his talk and presentation, with some stories about the older days of rail in the area, as well as some of the notable people that had been to the museum and barber shop. These included TV weather man Barra Best - who didn’t need a haircut, but still hand his photo taken in situ! - Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (who possibly could do with a haircut?) and Gloria Hunniford with her husband Stephen, who was once a hairdresser.

The talk and tour was thoroughly enjoyable, and must have tempted many members to visit the museum themselves, if only they could raise enough steam to get from Coleraine to Enniskillen!