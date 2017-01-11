Schoolboy in critical condition

A nine-year-old boy has been critically injured after he was knocked down in County Antrim on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 14pm on the Toberdoney Road, in Liscolman, near Bushmills.

The boy was taken to the Causeway Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A man in his 70s who was arrested has been released on bail. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.