service to the community recognised

Royal recognition has been conferred on people from the Coleraine area in the Queen’s New Years Honours

Mrs. Kathleen May McBride received an MBE for services to sport and the community in Coleraine. Kathleen, an extremely talented badminton player, has worked tirelessly for the local sporting community, serving as a member of the Sports Advisory Committee as well as working for many years as a volunteer for the NSPCC.

Margaret McCullagh

Mr. John Raymond Armstrong, Managing Director of Armstrong Medical Limited received an MBE for services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland. Amstrong Medical was established by John in 1984 to manufacture and sell respiratory disposable products for critical care application and has grown to supply products to over 52 countries worldwide from the 90,000 square foot office, warehouse and manufacturing facility in Coleraine.

The British Empire Medal was awarded to Mr. Albert Clyde, secretary of the local branch of Riding for the Disabled for services to the Coleraine community. Albert has lived in Coleraine simnce 1970 and has been active in numerous groups such Coleraine Voluntary Group of Diabetes UK and Coleraine Disability Forum, however, it is the work he does with the RDA he is most recognised for.

Mrs. Jean Doak, a former President of Coleraine’s Soroptomist’s Club and a former Director of the local Abbeyfield Society was also awarded a BEM for community services.

The British Empire Medal was also conferred on Mrs. Margaret McCullagh, the President of the Portrush Branch of the Royal British Legion for services to the community in Portrush.

Kathleen McBride