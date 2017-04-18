Showtime for Harpur’s Hill

Last week saw Harpur’s Hill Primary School proudly present their unique version of the Disney favourite, ‘Aladdin’.

This captivating show was held over two packed-out evening performances and proved a huge hit with the audience.

The Sultan (Travis Murphy) and Jasmine (Amber Cauley).

A representative from Harpur’s Hill said: “The eloquent Narrator (Ian Thompson) cleverly set the scene by launching the audience into a tale of good versus evil, a magical lamp complete with three wishes, witty banter and buffoonery and, of course, love conquering all.

The impressive show featured the well-known characters of Aladdin (Matthew Darby), Princess Jasmine (Amber Cauley), the wicked Jafar (Zac Waddell) and his sidekick Iago (Bailey Anderson), Abu the mischievous monkey (Andrew Radcliffe) and not forgetting, the ‘genie-ous’ Genie! (George McElhinney). The children who played these parts stole the show and were undoubtedly perfectly suited to their roles.

“The hilarious pantomime characters Widow Twankey (Annabeth Barnett) and her wacky twin offspring, Wishy (Lucy Mackey) and Washy (Noah Hayes) also entertained us with their slap-stick humour. In addition, the talented cast also featured a host of other lively characters including Harpur’s Hill’s very own ‘Cilla Black’ (Erin Coates) in the highly amusing ‘Blind Date’ scene.

“It was clearly evident that all the children in the Senior School put their heart and soul into this production by diligently learning their lines, and recalling lively song and dance routines with great rhythm and enthusiasm. The gifted P4 and P5 Choir delighted us with the Disney favourite, ‘A Whole New World’ which was accompanied by a spectacular video!”