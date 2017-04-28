St Paul’s students visit Rome and Sorrento

Some Kilrea students recently enjoyed soaking up the delights of Italy during a school trip.

The week before Easter, a group of pupils from St. Pauls College, Kilrea, along with four members of staff, journeyed to Rome and Sorrento in Italy. In addition to visiting iconic sights, such as the Colosseum, Mount Vesuvius, Pompeii and the Trevi Fountain, the students also had the opportunity to participate in a pizza making class and be a Gladiator for the morning.

All the pupils had a fantastic time and enjoyed soaking up the Mediterranean sun!

Students from St Paul's College in Kilrea who enjoyed being a Gladiator for the morning during their trip to Rome and Sorrento.

