Stepping out for Sal’s Shoes

The children of St Patrick’s Primary School in Portrush and Eden Primary School in Ballymoney have put their best feet forward for a charity called Sal’s Shoes.

Sal’s Shoes transports school shoes at the end of term to schoolchildren in Africa who very often go to school barefoot.

Shoes ready to go to Africa.

St Patrick’s and Eden joined forces at the end of this school year to donate school shoes -collecting an incredible 300 pairs!

The Friends of St Patrick’s PS Association thank everyone who participated and are hoping to make this an annual collection for Sal’s Shoes.