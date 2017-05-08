Search

Tree on fire at Coleraine Grammar School

The scene of the fire incident at Coleraine Grammar School.. Picture: Kevin McAuley/ McAuley Media.

The scene of the fire incident at Coleraine Grammar School.. Picture: Kevin McAuley/ McAuley Media.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service is dealing with a tree on fire at Coleraine Grammar School.

A NIFRS spokesperson said firefighters are checking the Castlerock Road building and the incident is ongoing.