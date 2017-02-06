TV Licensing: Avoid the scrum!

Ahead of the Six Nations Championship second round, which kicks off this Saturday, February 11, TV Licensing is reminding pubs and sports clubs in Coleraine, Ballymoney and Ballycastle to make sure they are correctly covered by a TV Licence.

Rugby fans from across the UK and Ireland are expected to flock to their local pub or rugby club to catch a piece of the action and cheer on the local heroes who’ve made it on to the squad.

The Six Nations, Rugby’s Greatest Championship, will see fans across six nations sharing in the excitement and passion of the great game. With places up for grabs on Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions squad for the summer tour of New Zealand we can expect this championship to be one of the most competitive for years.

The Six Nations second round kicks off this Saturday the 11th at 2:25pm, as we see Ireland playing Italy in the Stadio Olimpico, Ireland are pegged as favourites for this one as Italy were dominated by Wales last week by a staggering 26 points. The next game begins at 4:50pm with Wales hosting England at the Principality Stadium, in what is sure to be the game of the weekend. The final game of the second round will be on the 12th at 3pm, where Scotland will be looking for their second win against hosts France, as they fell to England last week.

Any pub, club or sporting venue which shows live television must have a valid TV Licence. Pubs without a valid licence are breaking the law and publicans run the risk of a court prosecution and fine of up to £1,000 per offence plus costs.

Jonathan King, TV Licensing spokesperson, said: “Many fans and supporters will choose to watch the matches in their local rugby club or in a pub across the UK and Ireland. It’s important pubs and clubs are correctly licensed and we know landlords and managers want to stay within the law, which is why we are issuing this advice before the tournament.”

Landlords or managers who would like more information about TV Licensing requirements, or ways to spread the cost, can call the TV Licensing businesses team on 0300 790 6131 or visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk/businessinfo.

A TV in the Workplace Policy is also available to help managers and landlords explain TV Licensing rules to staff in the workplace. Download the Policy at http://www.tvlicensing.co.uk/check-if-you-need-one/business-and-organisations.